Community Foundation to offer free admission to various arts and cultural sites and events

The region’s largest grant making foundation wants to bring the arts to people who may have been isolated by the pandemic or may not be able to afford arts experiences.

That’s the idea behind “Gifts for Good,” an initiative of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Long-time President and CEO Jennifer Leonard says the program can also drive new patrons to arts organizations, many of them struggling due to the pandemic.

The foundation is offering free admission or tickets at 24 events in honor of those who have built the foundation.

“We are doing it with respect for our wonderful Greater Rochester citizens and offering something that they can enjoy, and hopefully follow up by supporting the arts forever,” said Leonard. “We hope that providing opportunities for free attendance will attract new patrons who will come back again in the future.”

The first event in the Gifts for Good initiative will be the Gateways Music Festival on April 20 at Eastman Theatre. The Community Foundation will provide up to 400 free seats in Kodak Hall for that festival which features classical musicians of African descent.

Other opportunities include a performance by Garth Fagan Dance, several films as part of the ImageOut annual fall festival, and visits to area museums.

Simeon Banister, the Community Foundation’s executive vice president who will take over as president and CEO in September when Leonard retires said that as one of the region’s most significant arts funders, RACF felt that “offering a free sampling of some of our cultural gems is an appropriate way to mark our 50th anniversary.”

A detailed list of each month’s free activities and how to access them can be found at www.racf.org/50.