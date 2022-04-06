Will an LGBTQ+ affinity club be allowed to continue at Pittsford elementary schools?

An elementary after-school program that explores aspects of life within the LGBTQ community was at the center of a heated public comment session at Tuesday night’s Pittsford Board of Education meeting.

In the days leading up to the meeting, a flyer for the Rainbow Club circulated on social media and garnered hundreds of comments.

School board president Amy Thomas condemned some of the language used before opening up the floor.

“Given the vitriol shared amongst social media channels, the Board of Education needs to be very clear that we denounce all forms of hate and discrimination, in this case, toward our LGBTQIA+ students and families,” Thomas said to an eruption of applause.

Drew Mokris was among those in support of the club. His kindergartner, Franny, attended a Rainbow Club at her school this past winter. He said she learned the importance of respecting others’ differences.

“There are always going to be members of the LGBTQIA+ community among our students and families in Pittsford,” Mokris said. “Sadly, members of this community are at higher risk of being bullied. So everything we can do to show them that they're respected here, that they can live their lives with dignity, and that they have allies, is so meaningful and important.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News Samson Weinberg of Rochester hugs Kellie Gauvin, who has children in the 6th and 11th grades in Pittsford, after she spoke in favor of the Rainbow Club at the district board meeting Tuesday night. Gauvin’s younger child identifies as non-binary and Weinburg uses He/They pronouns.

The club also drew criticism.

“There's a lot of attention on the pronoun, but there are seven other parts of speech ... pronoun is just one out of eight,” Teresa Yung said. “If teachers need to worry about how to address a boy or girl to avoid offending them, and you may get them canceled or even get fired, how can they (teach)?”

Another speaker questioned how these issues were being presented.

“Is the PTA qualified to run a group like this? These are really sensitive topics and having unlicensed people teaching this material poses risks of harm to children,” said Amy Ord. “These are developing children, and they're in their most formative years. These are complex topics and they're usually, you know, introduced more in high school and in middle school.”

After the meeting, TJ Paran, a ninth-grader in the district, said it was shocking to see how many parents wanted to get rid of the club. Paran assisted a Rainbow Club over the winter. They say they were inspired by how comfortable and knowledgeable the younger students were with concepts around gender and identity.

“I saw their smiles and their laughs and how they talk to each other,” Paran said. “And I realized, ‘Wow, they are really open with each other.’ And even I sometimes see myself really limiting what I say to some of the people in my school like because I don't know, like who to trust in my own school.”

Thomas explained that the board has no jurisdiction over after-school clubs. However, Superintendent Michael Pero said all such programs going forward will need to abide by the same strict approval process through principals and the district.