Organizers and county executives announce details for this year’s Lilac Festival
The 2022 Lilac Festival is a month away, and officials have unveiled the poster for the 124th edition of the event.
The poster depicts beautiful lilacs in purple, blue and pink, in a vase. It was painted by fine artist Diane Palmer Elmslie, a Rochester native, and unveiled at Highland Park earlier today.
Elmslie thanked the organizers for the opportunity, and said, “I hope everyone will enjoy this artwork as much as I enjoyed creating it.”
Patrick Meredith, director of Monroe County Parks, says Highland is famous for its lilacs. The spring bloom is a sign of good times to come, he says.
“The blooms offer the perfect backdrop for this annual event,” Meredith said. He says the festival will offer a “return to normalcy,” with both "new and longtime beloved events and vendors.”
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello attended the unveiling. Bello said the Lilac Festival is a perfect example of Monroe County’s theme for 2022: “Celebrate More.”
“What better way to celebrate more than three weekends of live music, food, arts and so much more,” Bello said. “This festival is a perfect display of the vibrant art and culture here in Rochester in Monroe County."
This year’s event kicks off on May 6 in Highland Park. It is free to the public.
It will continue the tradition started last year by hosting a variety of events on three consecutive weekends, instead of a 10-day festival.