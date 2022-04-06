© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Organizers and county executives announce details for this year’s Lilac Festival

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published April 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
A crowd of people walking and smiling.
Photo provided
/
Andy Buscemi
People enjoy the Lilac Festival. This file photo comes from the 2017 event.

The 2022 Lilac Festival is a month away, and officials have unveiled the poster for the 124th edition of the event.

The poster depicts beautiful lilacs in purple, blue and pink, in a vase. It was painted by fine artist Diane Palmer Elmslie, a Rochester native, and unveiled at Highland Park earlier today.

rochester lilac festival 2022 poster.png
Provided
/
Original art Diane Palmer Elmslie
The official poster for the 2022 Lilac Festival in Highland Park, by fine artists Diane Palmer Elmslie.

Elmslie thanked the organizers for the opportunity, and said, “I hope everyone will enjoy this artwork as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

Patrick Meredith, director of Monroe County Parks, says Highland is famous for its lilacs. The spring bloom is a sign of good times to come, he says.

“The blooms offer the perfect backdrop for this annual event,” Meredith said. He says the festival will offer a “return to normalcy,” with both "new and longtime beloved events and vendors.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello attended the unveiling. Bello said the Lilac Festival is a perfect example of Monroe County’s theme for 2022: “Celebrate More.”

“What better way to celebrate more than three weekends of live music, food, arts and so much more,” Bello said. “This festival is a perfect display of the vibrant art and culture here in Rochester in Monroe County."

This year’s event kicks off on May 6 in Highland Park. It is free to the public.

It will continue the tradition started last year by hosting a variety of events on three consecutive weekends, instead of a 10-day festival.

Local News
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton