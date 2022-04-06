Organizers and county executives announce details for this year’s Lilac Festival

The 2022 Lilac Festival is a month away, and officials have unveiled the poster for the 124th edition of the event.

The poster depicts beautiful lilacs in purple, blue and pink, in a vase. It was painted by fine artist Diane Palmer Elmslie, a Rochester native, and unveiled at Highland Park earlier today.

Provided / Original art Diane Palmer Elmslie The official poster for the 2022 Lilac Festival in Highland Park, by fine artists Diane Palmer Elmslie.

Elmslie thanked the organizers for the opportunity, and said, “I hope everyone will enjoy this artwork as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

Patrick Meredith, director of Monroe County Parks, says Highland is famous for its lilacs. The spring bloom is a sign of good times to come, he says.

“The blooms offer the perfect backdrop for this annual event,” Meredith said. He says the festival will offer a “return to normalcy,” with both "new and longtime beloved events and vendors.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello attended the unveiling. Bello said the Lilac Festival is a perfect example of Monroe County’s theme for 2022: “Celebrate More.”

“What better way to celebrate more than three weekends of live music, food, arts and so much more,” Bello said. “This festival is a perfect display of the vibrant art and culture here in Rochester in Monroe County."

This year’s event kicks off on May 6 in Highland Park. It is free to the public.

It will continue the tradition started last year by hosting a variety of events on three consecutive weekends, instead of a 10-day festival.