Wegmans offers sign-on bonuses to attract prospective employees

Wegmans is hosting a hiring event later this week to fill dozens of jobs at its local distribution centers.

And the Rochester based supermarket company is sweetening the offer it will make to those new employees.

Wegmans has about 100 positions at its local distribution centers including warehouse workers and truck drivers. And in what has started to become more common among a number of companies, Wegmans is offering a sign-on bonus for individuals who take these jobs.

It can range up to $1,500 for full-time positions and $750 for part time jobs.

Katie Altenburg is an HR manager with Wegmans. She said the company just decided it needed to offer these kinds of bonuses in a tight job market.

“As the job market’s become more and more competitive, we’ve looked to be creative in our recruitment so we’ve added recently these sign-on bonuses, really to attract more applicants to Wegmans,” said Altenburg.

Wegmans will hold a hiring event Thursday, April 7 from 330 p.m. to 730 p.m. at the Wegmans Conference Center, 200 Wegmans Market St. in Gates.

The company said that walk-ins are welcome, but they’re encouraging interested job seekers to submit an online application first at the Wegmans website before they show up.

