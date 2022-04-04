Rochester Mayor Malik Evans tests positive for COVID-19; he is asymptomatic at this time

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has tested positive for COVID-19.

That statement came from City Hall on Monday, and it said that at this time, Evans remains asymptomatic. He is working from home and officials said he is following the appropriate protocols associated with a positive test result.

Evans urged people in Rochester to continue following the Monroe County Health Department guidelines to minimize their own exposure to the virus.

COVID-19 numbers have been rising in many states across the country including New York in recent weeks.

On Monday, the Monroe County Health Department reported that there were 2,081 new cases reported since March 28. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 297 per day. Those numbers are approximately three times higher than they were two weeks ago.

While the number of cases have been rising, local health officials have previously said they have not seen a correspondent increase in hospitalizations. In the Finger Lake, 122 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, which is down 3 from the previous week. 18 of those patients are in the ICU, a drop of 7 since a week ago.

There were 4 new deaths reported from COVID-19 in Monroe County over the past week. The total is 1,815 to date.