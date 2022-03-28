WXXI Business Report: The city is looking to provide additional help for Rochester entrepreneurs
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The City of Rochester is involved in a pilot program aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs by connecting them to financial counseling services.
- Two members of the Xerox Board of Directors will step down from the board in May, including chairman Keith Cozza.
- RIT has seen a record number of applications for fall 2022 enrollment, with a surge in women applicants in STEM fields.