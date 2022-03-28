© 2022 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: The city is looking to provide additional help for Rochester entrepreneurs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The City of Rochester is involved in a pilot program aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs by connecting them to financial counseling services.
  • Two members of the Xerox Board of Directors will step down from the board in May, including chairman Keith Cozza.
  • RIT has seen a record number of applications for fall 2022 enrollment, with a surge in women applicants in STEM fields.
