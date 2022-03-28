Longtime YMCA of Greater Rochester leader George Romell announces his retirement

George Romell, who has been President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester since 1998, is announcing his retirement effective December 2022. Romell has been with the organization for a total of 33 years.

Romell said that, “There is much to be done before I leave at the end of the year but after 47 years of work with the Y in three different cities, it is time for another chapter of my life.”

A transition committee has been established to lead the nationwide search for the next President and CEO. That committee is being chaired by Maureen Mulholland, current Chair of the YMCA of Greater Rochester Corporate Board of Directors.

“I am eternally grateful to George for his commitment to the YMCA,” said Mulholland. “He has been a visionary leader for this organization and throughout the Y nationally."