Bo Wright named Supt. for the Geneva City School District

The Geneva City School District has announced its next superintendent, and it’s a name familiar to school officials and many students and parents in the region. Bo Wright, who has been Supt. of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District since 2018, will return to his Geneva roots.

He is slated to be voted on by the Geneva School Board on March 28, and start his new job on July 1.

Wright, who also has been serving recently as the President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, served as an assistant superintendent in Geneva from 2010 to 2014. From there, he took a position as Supt. of the Solvay Union Free School District, and then he was a deputy supt. of administration for Rochester City Schools from 2017 to 2018.

Wright is native of Geneva and said that his family has a lot of history in that community and said, “it is exciting to be able to come home.”

Wright said he is grateful for his time in Rush-Henrietta, but looks forward “to the new opportunity ahead of me.”

Geneva School Board President Stephanie Annear said that Wright, “has a valuable understanding of our district,” and she said the board is “thrilled to welcome Bo back to Geneva.”

The current Geneva School Supt. role has been filled by Acting Supt. Kathleen Davis. She has filled in since Patricia Garcia left the position in February.

