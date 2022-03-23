Daniel Prude remembered in vigil in downtown Rochester on the 2nd anniversary of his death

A subdued crowd of just over 100 or so people gathered at MLK Park in downtown Rochester Wednesday night to remember Daniel Prude on the 2nd anniversary of his death.

He’s the 41-year-old man who suffered a mental health crisis and died after being restrained by police.

His brother Joe Prude spoke to the crowd at the park, as they lit candles and talked about his brother in front of a mural of Daniel Prude.

“You know this has been a rough two years, but I know, and just like I know you all know, the fight ain’t over,” said Prude. “Everybody still thought it was a lost cause, but it’s not, it’s not, it’s going to take time.”

Joe Prude called for changes in how similar incidents are handled in the future as did Halima Aweis, an organizer with the group, Free the People Roc.

“And to be in this space again is just so powerful,” said Aweis. “To be in this space two years after Daniel Prude was murdered still chanting his name is powerful and I’m so blessed and so glad we could do that with you all today. It has been a long two years, it’s been exhausting, the fight has not stopped, the fight will not stop.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News Joe Prude lights a candle at a vigil for Daniel Prude at MLK Park in Rochester on Wednesday night, on the 2nd anniversary of his brother's death.

Aweis called for Rochester to better allocate community resources to help people with the kinds of problems that affected Daniel Prude, and both she and Joe Prude talked about the need to get the state to pass Daniel’s Law, which would require that health professionals, not law enforcement, respond first to those types of mental health crises.

A grand jury cleared the 7 Rochester Police officers involved in Prude’s apprehension of criminal charges. One of them faced potential discipline after an internal investigation by the police department.

