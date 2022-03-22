Strong Memorial Hospital announces major expansion

Strong Memorial Hospital is announcing plans for a major expansion project. It will add more than 200 examination/treatment and patient observation stations.

That would happen in phases with plans also including a new 9-story inpatient tower, set for completion in 2027, which will add more space for the emergency department and more than 100 private inpatient rooms.

Hospital officials said that both parts of this project will help address chronic bed shortages and overcrowding in the emergency department which the community has faced for years, and was further highlighted during the COVID pandemic.

The Strong expansion project will be the most comprehensive modernization project since 1975, according to Steven Goldstein, CEO and President of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals, said that most floors in the current patient tower will begin being renovated during construction of the new tower, so that all patients will have modern, private rooms.

Renovation of the existing hospital will continue as modernization is needed after the expansion project is complete.

More details are being announced on Tuesday. Check back for more information about this developing story.

