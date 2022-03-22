NY Attorney General's Office to investigate death of local 911 dispatcher

The New York Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the death of Janet Jordan.

The 35-year-old is the 911 dispatcher who was found dead of a gunshot wound March 14 at her Wetmore Park home in Rochester.

The AG’s Office of Special Investigation is looking to determine whether her death was caused by former Rochester Police Sgt. Melvyn Williams, who was found later that day in a vehicle in Henrietta from what State Police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Attorney General’s Office notes that according to state law, the AG looks at every incident where a law enforcement officer may have caused the death of another person.

If the AG’s office indicates an officer caused a person’s death, the attorney general goes on to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

Last week, Mayor Malik Evans said that Jordan, who had worked in the city’s Emergency Communications Department for more than 11 years, was also an instructor in the city’s Pathways to Public Safety Program.

RPD said that the 43-year-old Williams was with the department for 14 years.

