Upstate arts groups look for additional state funding

A local state lawmaker is pushing for more funding for upstate arts organizations, including in Rochester.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester) gathered with the leaders of a number of arts organizations on Friday near the Eastman Theatre, to say that he is calling on his fellow lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul to include $20 million for arts organizations upstate.

Right now, Cooney said that the majority of state taxpayer dollars that support the arts go down to New York City.

“I want people to know, that right here in Rochester and all across upstate cities, like Buffalo, Albany, Syracuse, Yonkers, Binghamton, Plattsburgh, all of these cities have strong artist communities and individual creative talents that we need to support as well,“ said Cooney.

Among the local arts groups hoping to get additional funding is Rochester Artist Collaborative. Its director, Adam Eaton, said that it’s been tough for many of the artists they work with during the pandemic.

“Artists are essential to Rochester’s economic growth and development and will be critical in our city’s recovery, post-pandemic,” said Eaton. “Rochester Artist Collaborative has the ability to change our community and make it better.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News NYS Senator Jeremy Cooney speaks in front of the Eastman Theatre outline his proposal for New York state funding for arts organizations outside of New York City.

Bill Ferguson is Executive Director for Garth Fagan Dance. He said that he appreciates this latest push for more state money for upstate arts groups, and hopes it can become a sustained effort in the coming years.

“We are looking forward to securing multi-year significant state funding to build an equitable, innovative, secure financial foundation for upstate arts funding,” said Ferguson.

Jamal Rossi is the Dean of the Eastman School of Music. He said that a number of arts organizations, especially in upstate New York, were hit hard by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is why it is so important that we are here today,“ said Rossi. “To call on New York state to support the arts community, but particularly to ensure that those arts communities in upstate New York, like here in Rochester, have the resources they need for the arts to thrive in their communities.”

There have been other proposals for funding in the upcoming state budget above what Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed, and fiscal watchdog groups have warned against spending too much without making sure the state has enough money in its reserves.

Cooney feels the state can fund needed programs and still be fiscally responsible.

“So I say that we can be responsible with taxpayer dollars and create those reserves and find cost saving measures and make sure at the same time, we are investing in all the good things that we have in New York State,” said Cooney.

The arts funding Senator Cooney is proposing would have to be part of budget talks with the Assembly and the governor. The new state budget is due April 1.

