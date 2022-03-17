RPD investigates four carjacking incidents Wednesday night and early Thursday morning
Rochester Police are investigating four carjackings in the city that happened late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
The first incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Dunn St. Police say that there were multiple suspects in that incident, with at least one armed with a handgun.
RPD says after that vehicle was taken from the victim, police tried to pull over the car on Steko Av. around 1:40 a.m., and it crashed into a tree. They say everyone in the vehicle took off, but one male juvenile was arrested a short distance from the crash. There were no injuries.
Then, two more incidents were reported at around 1:00 a.m. One of them was in the 100 block of Webster Ave. Police reported multiple suspects, with at least one person armed with a handgun, forcibly taking a vehicle.
Another incident happened in the 1100 block of E. Main St., also with multiple suspects, and at least one person armed with a gun, who police say took a vehicle from an Uber driver.
The fourth incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of W. Ridge Rd., also with multiple suspects and at least one person armed with a gun who took a vehicle from the driver.
There were no injuries in any of these incidents and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.