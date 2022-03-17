Corn Hill Arts Festival to return this summer

You can add the Corn Hill Arts Festival to the list of festivals that will be returning this year, as COVID-19 numbers have continued to decline.

That event, which has been around more than 50 years, was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

But it will be back this summer, scheduled for July 9 and 10, 2022.

“The festival has deep roots in the community, and we are thrilled to announce its return,” said Festival Chairperson, Bill Belecz. “Our neighbors and volunteers are excited, and ready to once again put on one of Rochester’s favorite summer events. Visitors can expect original art, music, food, fun and a few new elements which we are excited to announce in the near future.”

The Corn Hill event features more than 300 artists and traditionally attracts thousands of people to that event.

ESL Federal Credit Union is helping provide financial support, and organizers say that with the support of sponsors like ESL, profits generated by the festival are put back into the Corn Hill neighborhood and surrounding community.

There’s more information on the event at: www.cornhillartsfestival.com

Other festivals that have already announced their return this year include: Gateways Music Festival, Lilac Festival, CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, Clothesline Festival and Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival.