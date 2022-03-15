© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Local News

Small earthquake south of Warsaw in Wyoming County on Tuesday

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
Wyoming County small earthquake-3-15-22
USGS
/
Earthquake Hazards Programj
The USGS reported a small earthquake, just over 3 miles - south of Warsaw in Wyoming County, just after 11am, on March 15, 2022

There was a small earthquake in Wyoming County on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a magnitude 2.6, which is usually not enough to cause any damage and often is not felt by a number of people.

It was reported just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The earthquake was centered just over three miles south of the Village of Warsaw, and it also was about three miles below the surface, which is considered a relatively shallow earthquake.

