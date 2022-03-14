RPD Sergeant who was a 'person of interest' in death of a 911 dispatcher has been found dead

State Police are releasing more information about a homicide investigation that involved a Rochester police sergeant.

Mayor Malik Evans and the RPD asked troopers to investigate after 35-year-old Janet Jordan of the city was found dead on Monday morning, inside a residence on Wetmore Park. She worked as a 911 operator.

State Police say that through the investigation, they determined 43-year-old Melvin Williams, an employee of the city police department, and a resident of Henrietta, to be a person of interest in the case.

Williams, a sergeant with 14 years of service in the RPD, was later found dead inside a vehicle at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.

The cause of death for both Jordan and Williams has not been released yet, but police say it’s an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Mayor Malik Evans released a statement late Monday afternoon saying that Jordan, who had worked in the city’s Emergency Communications Department for more than 11 years, was also an instructor in the city’s Pathways to Public Safety Program, and Evans said she was, “a beloved and respected colleague.”

The mayor said that he has made grief counselors and mental health services available to all city employees.