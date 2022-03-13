RPD says two men are dead, two others wounded after a shooting on State St. early Sunday

Rochester Police say that two men died after a report of shots fired early Sunday morning on State Street, and two others are hospitalized.

Police responded to 471 State Street just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male who was shot.

When they got there, they found a man in his 20s, who had been shot at least once. That man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Three additional shooting victims arrived at Strong Hospital via private vehicles.

And RPD says that one of those victims, a man in his 30s, has also died form his injuries. The remaining two victims, both men in their 20s, are in stable condition in the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody yet and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Early Sunday morning, State Street was closed between Brown St. and Lyell Ave., and Vincent St. was closed between State St. and Lyell Ave.

