Monroe County announces community collaboration to assist Ukraine

The Rochester area has one of the largest populations of people of Ukrainian descent in the country, and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said on Friday that the county is stepping up to provide help for Ukraine, in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Speaking at the county’s fleet center, Bello said American Medical Response (AMR) and Monroe Ambulance are donating ambulances to help care for Ukrainians.

And he said that local fire companies are generously donating other equipment vital for first responders, including more than 150 sets of turnout gear, firefighting and other equipment.

``These supplies, they’ve saved lives in Monroe County and they're going to save lives overseas,” said Bello. He also said this is a call to action to the greater community to donate personal hygiene, clothing and other basic supplies at the Monroe County Office Building or at various DMV locations countywide.

ROCMaidan, the local organization overseeing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, will coordinate delivery of many of those supplies, and its president, Volodymyr Pavluk wants Ukraine to know they are not alone in this fight.

``Every day we hear from our family and friends in Ukraine who are in need of this life saving items,” said Pavluk. “We have seen our community come together here in Rochester and around the world.”

Bello said he’s confident the residents of Monroe County will answer the call to fill those donation bins so this region can send some much-needed relief to those suffering overseas.

Bins to collect community donations will be at the County Office Building, 39 W. Main Street, and the following DMV locations: