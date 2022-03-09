Frontier Airlines to provide nonstop flights from Rochester to Denver

Nonstop flights to Denver are coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The announcement on Wednesday came from Frontier Airlines and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Bello said that securing nonstop service to the Denver International Airport has been a goal at the local airport for several years, with Denver being “the largest unserved market in our region.”

Denver serves as Frontier’s largest hub, and officials said that having service to that city will provide greater connectivity to additional destinations and markets along the west coast and Mexico.

The Rochester to Denver flights will be scheduled for three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting on May 27.

Frontier Airlines began operating out of Rochester in May of 2021. It was recently announced that Frontier, and another discount airline, Spirit Airlines, have agreed to merge. That deal still needs final approval.

Last month it was announced that Spirit will begin serving the Rochester airport in June.

