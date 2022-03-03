© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Wegmans plans first store in Connecticut

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 3, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
Wegmans Norwalk CT store rendering
Wegmans
/
Artist's rendering of the planned new Wegmans store in Norwalk, Connecticut, the first Wegmans that will be built in that state.

Wegmans is expanding to another state, this time, it’s Connecticut. The Rochester-based supermarket chain announced this week that it will open a store in Norwalk, adjacent to I-95.

The property is currently occupied by an office complex owned by the company MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space within Norwalk.

Wegmans’ new two-level store will be approximately 95,000 square feet and will also include a multi-level parking garage. By comparison, the East Avenue store in Rochester has just under 87,000 square feet on one level.

A timeline for construction and opening has not been determined yet, while Wegmans seeks municipal approvals for the project.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

Wegmans now operates 106 stores in seven states and has more than 50,000 employees across the supermarket chain.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
