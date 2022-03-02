New York Farm Bureau releases 2022 national priorities

The New York Farm Bureau is outlining its national priorities for 2022.

This week is traditionally when state Farm Bureau officials travel to Washington to discuss priorities with Congressional representatives. This year meetings are being held virtually.

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher says farmers continue to deal with inflation and supply chain issues and regulatory and labor issues facing agriculture.

“Probably the first and foremost and it’s been on our list for many years is ag labor reform. We’re looking to address both short-term and long-term labor needs.”

The Farm Bureau is also seeking action on milk prices for farmers and mental health resources for farm owners and workers.

In New York, it has opposed a labor law change that would give agriculture workers overtime after 40 hours.

