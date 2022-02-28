© 2022 WXXI News
J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge returns in-person to Rochester this year

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST
The 30th running of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will be held Jun 14, 2022 in Rochester.

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is coming back to downtown Rochester this year.

That event has been conducted virtually over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the event was held in-person, in 2019, there were just under 7,800 participants representing more than 300 companies.

This year’s event, the 30th annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Frontier Field. The 3.5 mile downtown course will be similar to what participants ran and walked two years ago.

Bank officials say that this year’s event will likely include a reduced capacity in terms of the number of entrants and also for pre-and-post hospitality within Frontier Field, pending local safety guidelines for large gatherings.

There will be no virtual component to the race this year.

New this year, entrants to the race will have the opportunity to register as non-binary, and be appropriately identified in the Series Leaderboard and be eligible to score in a company’s mixed team results.

Company registration for the Corporate Challenge will open on Tuesday, March 8, at www.jpmorganchasecc.com

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
