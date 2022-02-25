Lights on downtown Rochester buildings to reflect support for Ukraine

A number of downtown Rochester office buildings will be bathed in blue and yellow lights over the next week as a show of support for the people in Ukraine, who are now under attack by Russia.

Those are the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and Amy Olds, the marketing director for Buckingham Properties, said that there is a website for an effort called Lights On Rochester, where people can request that buildings who have LED lights change the colors to mark special occasions.

She said that by Friday morning, she got at least 30 emails from people requesting the colors of the Ukrainian Flag.

“Many building owners have responded back, saying, ‘definitely we’re on board,’ according told Olds. “Buckingham Properties, the city, Monroe County, Gallina Development, a whole bunch of other private landlords have committed to showing their support. It’s been an overwhelming response.”

The lights on a variety of buildings including Tower 280, The Metropolitan, Legacy Tower, and the Floreano Riverside Convention Center, will have their buildings displaying the blue and yellow lights over the next week.

Also on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit in the blue and yellow colors through Sunday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Hochul also said this week that New York remains engaged with the Biden administration and is prepared to support refugees of the crisis and welcome them to the state.