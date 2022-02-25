© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Lights on downtown Rochester buildings to reflect support for Ukraine

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 25, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
Lights On Roc
Lights On Rochester
/
www.lightsonroc.com
Lights On Rochester coordinates color-coordinated light schemes for various downtown building

A number of downtown Rochester office buildings will be bathed in blue and yellow lights over the next week as a show of support for the people in Ukraine, who are now under attack by Russia.

Those are the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and Amy Olds, the marketing director for Buckingham Properties, said that there is a website for an effort called Lights On Rochester, where people can request that buildings who have LED lights change the colors to mark special occasions.

She said that by Friday morning, she got at least 30 emails from people requesting the colors of the Ukrainian Flag.

“Many building owners have responded back, saying, ‘definitely we’re on board,’ according told Olds. “Buckingham Properties, the city, Monroe County, Gallina Development, a whole bunch of other private landlords have committed to showing their support. It’s been an overwhelming response.”

The lights on a variety of buildings including Tower 280, The Metropolitan, Legacy Tower, and the Floreano Riverside Convention Center, will have their buildings displaying the blue and yellow lights over the next week.

Also on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit in the blue and yellow colors through Sunday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Hochul also said this week that New York remains engaged with the Biden administration and is prepared to support refugees of the crisis and welcome them to the state.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman