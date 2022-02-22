© 2022 WXXI News
Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Published February 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST
jewish_federation.jpg
Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
First hour: Discussing the rise of antisemitism

Second hour: Peter Jemison on his life and work at Ganondagan

Antisemitic sentiment and violence are on the rise in the United States and around the world. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the surge has happened in the last five years especially. Many local Jews now pass armed guards when they go to worship. In Ukraine, the New York Times reports that Jews are facing new fears about what could happen during the Russian invasion. But defining antisemitism is sometimes debated. Our guests discuss the issue from local and national perspectives:

  • Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
  • Monica Gebell, director of community relations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
  • Oren Jacobson, co-founder and executive director of Project Shema 
  • Kiyomi Kowalski, California-based social justice advocate and educator
  • Lucky Nahum, fashion designer, owner and CEO of Always Get Lucky

Then in our second hour, the longtime site manager for Ganondagan has retired. Peter Jemison ran the cultural facility for nearly 37 years. He retired on February 1. Jemison is an artist and an educator whose career has taken many turns, but consistent throughout has been his dedication to teaching and raising awareness about Native American culture. He joins us to discuss his work, and we hear from his successors about the future of Ganondagan. Our guests:

  • Peter Jemison (Seneca, Heron Clan), artist, educator, and retired site manage for Ganondagan
  • Ansley Jemison (Seneca, Wolf Clan), cultural liaison for Ganondagan
  • Michael Galban (Washoe/Northern Paiute), site manager for Ganondagan
