One student dead after shooting near SUNY Potsdam; police searching for suspect

(NCPR News) A 21 year-old SUNY Potsdam student has died after being shot near campus Friday evening. Multiple agencies are searching for the shooter on Saturday.

According to New York State Police, police responded to a call of an unconscious woman lying on the side of College Park Road just before 6 pm. When they arrived, they saw she had gunshot wounds and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State police identified the woman Saturday morning as Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, NY, a music education student. Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and don't believe there's an ongoing active threat to the campus.

St. Lawrence County coroner June Wood confirmed that the person died in the emergency room at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, adding that an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Police are still searching for the shooter. They are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call Potsdam Police at 315-265-2121.

SUNY Potsdam officials in a press release referred all requests for information to state police.

Students sheltered in place for two hours, before the University released updated information saying they could return to their residences around 9:45pm. The University offered police escorts for students.

University spokesperson Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke told NCPR by text that the shooting occurred by Main Street near the Crane School of Music buildings. She says New York State Police have taken over investigation of the incident from the Potsdam village police.

Classes will be cancelled Monday. Jacobs-Wilke says counseling will be available for students throughout the weekend and that plans are underway for a vigil.

"It's just tragic and there's no worse news. What more can I say?" said Jacobs-Wilke. "We're just reeling from the loss and we want to support our campus community as we try to remember her wonderful life and provide whatever resources we can for the ongoing police investigation as they seek the suspect in this case."

Down the road in Canton, St. Lawrence University took precautions and increased campus police patrols overnight, even though there was no direct threat to the campus.