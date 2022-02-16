© 2022 WXXI News
Chris Lillis doesn't medal a 2nd time in Beijing, but still has a gold from last week's event

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST
Pittsford native Chris Lillis gave it his best, but was not able to get another medal, as he competed in the men’s freestyle aerial skiing event Wednesday in Beijing.

Qi Guangpu of China won a gold medal in that event.

Lillis advanced to the super final event Wednesday, but did not move into medal contention, after he lost some points for a landing on one of his jumps.

But he still will come back to the U.S. with that gold medal he won last week as part of the Mixed Team Aerials event.

American teammates Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis finished fifth and sixth, respectively, after helping the U.S. earn gold in that mixed team event.

Dozens of people showed up early Wednesday morning in Fairport, where Lillis’s parents live, for a watch party, to cheer him on.

Chris Lillis grew up learning to ski at Bristol Mountain in Ontario County.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

