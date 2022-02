Free N95 masks are now available at all Wegmans locations, the company said Tuesday.

Wegmans said in a statement that its stores are taking part in the federal program to distribute free adult N95 masks.

There's a limit of three masks per person, while supplies last.

The masks are provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For information on hours of distribution and other details, visit or call your local Wegmans.