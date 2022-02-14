State Republican lawmakers to “force vote” on lifting mask mandate in schools

Republican state lawmakers are pushing to end the mask mandate in schools immediately. But a local education leader says that could be unwise.

Senator George Borrello (R-57) joined other GOP state legislators in Albany on Monday. He said it’s long overdue for masks to come off in schools.

“So if there are folks that want to hide under their bed, until somebody knows nothing about you, or your family, or your health tells you to come out, that's up to you. That's your freedom to do so,” Borello said on Monday. “The rest of us, including our children, need to get back to our lives.”

Republicans in the state legislature say they will put it to a vote to overturn Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate as soon as possible.

Bo Wright, superintendent of the Rush Henrietta Central School District and the president of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, said that while many people may be ready to transition out of a mask mandate, schools need time to prepare for it.

“This isn't a decision that should be made hastily. I think that certainly we want to move in this direction, but we want to be thoughtful about how we do it,” Wright said. “We have to make sure that we're not compromising the health and safety of our students and our staff members.”

Wright said conversations on this matter will need to continue between local districts’ leadership and public health officials as well as the Governor’s office and the State Education Department.

Hochul has said that the school mask mandate will be reconsidered in early March.

