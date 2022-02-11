© 2022 WXXI News
Former City Councilmember Adam McFadden sentenced to 18 months in federal prison

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
Adam McFadden
Ryan Williamson/CITY
/
Former Rochester City Councilmember Adam McFadden

Former Rochester Councilmember Adam McFadden has been sentenced on his conviction on charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

On Friday, the 50-year-old McFadden was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison by federal judge Elizabeth Wolford.

McFadden was also ordered to pay restitution totaling just over $265,000 to Quad A For Kids, an after-school program, along with the IRS and Rochester Housing Charities.

McFadden had served as executive director of Quad A for Kids for several years. It provides after-school programs at some city elementary schools, and operates as a separate entity funded through the Rochester Area Community Foundation Initiatives Inc.

Federal authorities said that McFadden submitted fraudulent invoices and receipts to the foundation for reimbursements totaling about $131,000.

The Community Foundation released a statement noting that the sentence was part of a plea deal that McFadden negotiated with federal officials.

Jennifer Leonard, CEO of the Community Foundation, said that McFadden “let down hundreds of students and their families and devastated supporters who believed in Quad A’s mission and work.”

The Community Foundation said that in March 2019, after discovering initial evidence of financial impropriety, it fired McFadden, launched a full-scale forensic audit, and then turned documents and audit findings over to federal authorities.

