Councilmember Jose Peo announces bid for Assembly

Rochester City Councilmember Jose Peo has announced his run for the State Assembly in the 136th District.

In his campaign announcement, Peo referred to himself as a “JFK-style” Democrat who could unite both sides of the political aisle.

"Jose is not left or right- he is forward. As a sitting City Councilman in the Northwest district, he sees and experiences the problems that plague the area firsthand, and fights to create community-led solutions,” his campaign announcement reads.

“Revitalizing local spaces is at the top of his list. From Charlotte to Brighton, local businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19. Jose is committed to expanding business opportunities, making it easier for local owners to make a living, and creating a year-round plan for Rochester businesses to thrive.”

Peo, a banker with Bank of America, is a first-term City Councilmember who has been a contentious figure on the nine-member legislative body. While registered as a Democrat, Peo has served as the most conservative voice on Council. Among his political stances, Peo has opposed increased financial support for the Police Accountability Board and budget reductions to the Rochester Police Department in 2020 and 2021.

Peo has also stood against mandates on vaccination and masking during the pandemic, and has promoted alternative treatments with little or no scientific basis, like the antiparasitic drug ivermectin.

In May, Peo drafted his first, and thus far only, bill on City Council, which would have imposed harsher fines and penalties for people caught illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs in Rochester. The legislation ultimately never went to a vote.

A resident of the city’s Charlotte neighborhood, Peo was tapped to serve as Council’s northwest district representative after narrowly beating out challenger LaShana Boose in the 2019 primary, by a margin of just 21 votes. He ran unopposed by a Republican in the November general election that year.

Peo will face off against first-term Assemblymember Sarah Clark in the upcoming primary. Peo is seeking the Democratic ticket in the primary, but could potentially flip to Republican in the general election.

Peo believes his politics are attractive to both Democratic and Republican support. He also noted that he believes he better represents the ethos of the 136th District better than Clark.

“While Jose respects the work done by Assemblymember Clark, he is concerned she does not truly represent the current beliefs of the constituents,” his announcement reads. “We need someone who shares our ideas and values to make true progress for our district.”

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.