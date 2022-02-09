Two people shot at McKinley High School, search for suspect still underway

Two people were shot at McKinley High School late Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo Police confirm that a student and a security guard were shot outside the south side of the school building near the greenhouse at 3:45 p.m. Police say this happened after a dispute when an individual then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots.

The student has been transported to Oishei Children's Hospital and was undergoing surgery early Wednesday evening. The security guard is at ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

As of about 5 p.m. a Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter was circling the area. The FBI, New York State Police, Erie County Sheriffs, and Buffalo Police are handling the situation.

Elmwood Avenue is blocked off at Nottingham Terrace, and Buffalo State College said around 4:20 p.m. its police force received a report of an armed individual near campus, traveling south down Elmwood, away from the high school and towards the 198 (Scajaquada Expressway). Buffalo State is sheltering in place. In a press conference just after 5 p.m. Buffalo Police said residents in the area should not be concerned of an immediate threat.

"I mean of course it's concerning when this happens. We don't believe there is an immediate threat [to the general public] at this time. The entire area has been cleared. As I said, we have a lot of resources, and we are following up on some very quick leads," BPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

As of 5:20 p.m., over 100 students remain in the school building under shelter in place, but police say the building is clear of any suspects. The school was first put on lockdown. The students were there for after-school activities. Parents were at the scene waiting for their children to be released.

Tom Dinki / Police tape marks off part of the McKinley High School parking lot.

Police are advising people to avoid Elmwood Ave between the 198 (Scajaquada Expressway) and Amherst Street.

Classes for McKinley High School students will be remote for the rest of the week and the Board of Education's work session for Wednesday night has been canceled.

Buffalo Mayor Brown tweeted a statement at 5:20 p.m. saying "The impact of what happened at McKinley High School late this afternoon is still incalculable. Families are shaken, educators and students are distraught, and many of our children are scared. We will provide more details as they become available."

He later added in another tweet: "The City of Buffalo is here for all of those who are directly impacted by this shooting, and we are here for all of those across our City who have experienced or been impacted by gun violence. We will not rest until we stop this violence."

We have reporters at the scene. This is developing news and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

