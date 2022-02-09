© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Police: 1 shot, 1 stabbed in Buffalo high school parking lot

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published February 9, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST
Buffalo high school, shooting and stabbing
Tom Dinki/WBFO
/
A teen boy was stabbed multiple times and a security guard shot in the leg outside a Buffalo high school Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) A teen boy was stabbed multiple times and a security guard shot in the leg outside a Buffalo high school Wednesday during a dispute that broke out after classes ended for the day, police said.

The Buffalo Police Department had said at two media briefings that both the teen and the guard had been shot. But city spokesperson Mike DeGeorge later said it was determined during surgery that the 14-year-old boy had in fact been stabbed multiple times.

DeGeorge said the boy was out of surgery Wednesday night. The guard suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Police were trying to identify and locate the attacker or attackers.

The details of what happened were still under investigation, but Gramaglia said multiple people were involved in a dispute near the parking lot at McKinley High School at around 3:45 p.m. when the fight took place.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, "You never want to see this. School shootings have occurred all too frequently in this country. We never thought it would occur here in Buffalo."

There were about 100 students still in the school at the time for after-school activities, Gramaglia said. They were told to shelter in place and once the scene was cleared, were in the process of being reunited with their families, he said.

Officials said the school would be going to remote classes for the next few days, and possibly longer, in the wake of the shooting.

The nearby Buffalo State College canceled evening classes and activities, advising students to shelter in place. A helicopter circled overhead.

Local News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press