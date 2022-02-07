© 2022 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: State of the local commercial real estate market

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The local office of the global real estate services company, CBRE, is out with its 2022 outlook on the commercial real estate market in Rochester.
  • Paychex has a new report out on small business job growth (the market is still strong, but not yet back to pre-pandemic levels).
  • And a well-known local entrepreneur and philanthropist is helping the Livonia Central School District upgrade its facilities.
