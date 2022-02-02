Another blast of winter on the way

A little more than two weeks after a storm that dumped more than a foot of snow across the region, another winter storm is bearing down on the Rochester area and much of upstate New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the region starting late Wednesday night and continuing into early Friday afternoon.

But WXXI Meteorologist Josh Nichols calls this a “long duration” winter event, with the snow spread out over a longer period, so he says clearing the snow should be more manageable.

His forecast calls for relatively mild weather on Wednesday, with rain late in the day, and a high of 41.

On Wednesday night, the showers are expected to change over to a wintry mix before changing to all snow, and accumulating 1 to 2 inches by Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow, Nichols says, will happen Thursday and Thursday night, with 5 to 8 inches of snow expected during the day on Thursday, especially from Rochester and areas to the north and west. Some mixed precipitation including a little freezing rain well south and east of Rochester could lessen snowfall totals there.

The forecast calls for another 4 to 6 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, with the possibility of 10 to 16 inches total across the region by Friday afternoon.

It will then get bitterly cold (again), on Friday with a high of only 18, and similar conditions for Saturday.

The city of Rochester has issued a warning to motorists with curbside vehicles that were snowbound from the last storm that they had until Wednesday to move them or risk having them towed, since the city is trying to get ready for the next storm.

