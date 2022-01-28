Wegmans announces 3-year, $150,000 commitment to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

Wegmans has announced a three-year, $150,000 total commitment ($50,000) each year) to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

The Rochester-based supermarket chain said the donation is being made in honor of National Mentoring Month.

The gift is designed to help the non-profit in its mission to support mentoring in the Rochester area as well as provide work opportunities for teen youth who are enrolled in the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter.

Officials with the organization say that it supports several hundred youth in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties each year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ approach is designed to create positive outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and improved relationships.

“When it comes to helping our youth get on the path to success, one of the best things we can do is pair them with a caring adult who can help guide them and provide the support they need,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Through this partnership, we’re excited to offer meaningful employment that we believe will provide the foundational skills for work, school, and life.”

“We are incredibly grateful for this exciting partnership with Wegmans, and we are thrilled to receive a three-year commitment from such a dedicated community-minded partner,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester CEO Lisa Mattoon said. “During these uncertain times, now, more than ever, Big Brothers Big Sisters is doing everything we can do to meet the needs of the children we serve.

Mattroon said the three-year gift will help provide mentoring for youth while also steering the teens that Big Brothers Big Sisters helps in a direction to get valuable employment opportunities at Wegmans.