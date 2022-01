A massive fire that caused heavy damage to the Pines of Perinton apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

There are reports of damage to at least a dozen apartments and about 40 units that had to be evacuated.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some residents were brought to an RTS bus at the site to keep warm.

So far there is no word of any injuries, and there's no word yet on a cause for the fire.