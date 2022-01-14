Frontier Communications workers say strike is possible over contract dispute

Workers at Frontier Communications say that they are getting ready to strike in Rochester if they don’t get what they consider to be a fair contract from the company.

John Pusloskie is president of Local 1170 of the Communications Workers of America.

He said that about 300 of his members have been without a contract since mid-2020, when the old one expired. He said his members are expected to strike as of midnight Friday night if the union can't work out a new agreement with Frontier management.

Pusloski said the union was willing to wait a while to restart contract talks when Frontier was under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but he said that talks in recent months have not produced an agreement.

“We need fair wages that are in line with inflation, maintaining good wages for our members, they’ve earned them,” said Pusloskie. “They’ve been essential employees for a year and a half, and they want the company to pay them fairly.”

Pusloski said that besides a fair wage, his members want to make sure health insurance remains affordable and they also want to see new jobs related to a build-out of fiber technology to result in new jobs in the Rochester community.

The union workers affected including those who are outside technicians, line personnel and commercial support representatives. There’s been no comment yet from Frontier.

