Bitter cold for the first part of the weekend, then several inches of snow possible Sunday night into Monday.

More bitter cold weather is coming into the region, with several inches of snow possible from Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of Western New York and the Finger Lakes from Friday evening into early Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols says temperatures on Friday will drop into the teens by the afternoon with some flurries.

Friday night, look for the possibility of the lake effect snow with a couple of inches accumulation in some spots. But the main story then will be the cold, with a temperature of about 3 above, but wind chills of five to 15 below zero overnight.

On Saturday, the high temperature will only get up to about 9 degrees, and subzero wind chills are expected for the entire day with another couple of inches of lake snow possible, especially into Wayne County.

On Sunday, the temperature will recover, up to around 27 degrees, but the Winter Storm Watch for several counties including Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming begins Sunday evening and continues through Monday afternoon.

The forecast calls for the possibility of at least 6 inches of snow on Monday, especially from Rochester and points to the east. The high on Monday will be around 30 degrees.

