Snow and bitter cold for the first part of the week

Winter, which has been somewhat tenuous since its start in December, came back with a vengeance over the last day or so, particularly Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Besides several inches of lake effect snow in some parts of Western NY and the Finger Lakes, particularly north of the Thruway and headed toward Wayne County, the bone-chilling cold has been one of the more dangerous aspects of the arctic front that blasted into the region overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory for several counties including Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wyoming, Yates and Steuben until 10 a.m. Tuesday with the winds and temperature making it feel like 20 or 30 below zero.

But even without that advisory, it is bitterly cold all over this part of the state. Rochester had a low temperature of around 4 degrees above zero early Tuesday, and a wind chill of -13.

A very cold start for the day with wind chills WELL below zero this morning, and down to 30 below across the North Country. Lake effect snow will continue south/southeast of Lake Ontario this morning with limited additional accumulation. pic.twitter.com/4DtvnenyCc — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 11, 2022

The high temperature in the Rochester area on Tuesday is only expected to be in the mid-teens with some snow showers.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties including Monroe and Wayne until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, after the lake effect snow that fell overnight into early Tuesday morning, making for a rougher than normal commute for many people.

The weather moderates somewhat on Wednesday, with a high in the 30s, but then things turn very cold again by the weekend.

