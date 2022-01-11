Monroe County seeks replacements for thousands of KN95 masks distributed to local residents

Monroe County officials say that they are working on getting replacements for more than half of the KN95 face masks that were obtained by New York state and recently distributed by the county.

The county issued a statement on Tuesday saying that they became aware of concerns about the quality of some of the masks, and brought those concerns to the attention of state officials, and the state is now seeking replacement masks.

County officials say as soon as they get the additional masks, they will work to replace them for local residents who were not able to use them.

Photo provided by Monroe County / A label from one of the KN95 masks Monroe County received from New York state which they are seeking to replace.

Monroe County officials also say that while some people may not feel these masks provide KN95 protection, residents are advised they may continue to use them if they do not have access to higher quality masks.

The masks in question were manufactured by Yixian Songlin Bioengineering Co., Ltd. and were provided in clear plastic packs containing 25 units each.

These masks comprised 180,000 units of the 337,620 KN95’s provided to Monroe County by the state.

