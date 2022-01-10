RPO postpones January concerts due to University of Rochester changes in wake of COVID-19 spike

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced on Monday that it is postponing all of its concerts scheduled to be performed between Jan. 13 and Jan. 29.

Officials say this three-week pause in performances is in response to the University of Rochester’s decision to cancel or postpone all concerts, master classes, and special events scheduled through Jan. 31.

The university has also limited the capacity of indoor gatherings on campus to no more than 10 individuals through the end of January. The RPO’s medical adviser has also endorsed the idea of this brief pause in performances given the current high levels of infections and hospitalizations in the Finger Lakes region.

Affected concerts include: Andreas Conducts Beethoven (Jan. 13 and 15), Jurassic Park In Concert (Jan. 21 and 22), OrKIDStra: Pirates! The Quest for Blackbeard’s Treasure (Jan. 23), and Danzmayr Returns (Jan. 27 and 29).

The RPO said that it is working with the Eastman Theatre and Hochstein School to identify new dates for these affected concerts and asks that ticket holders simply hold onto their tickets for now.

More information about the rescheduled concerts will be provided as soon as dates are solidified, and additional tickets for these performances are currently unavailable for purchase.

“While we will miss performing live for you, the health and safety of our audiences, musicians, staff, and volunteers is of the highest priority,” said RPO President and CEO Curt Long. “We are very grateful for the community’s continued support during this ever-changing environment, and we look forward to performing again on Feb. 10 and 12 with Don Quixote, led by our wonderful Music Director Andreas Delfs.”

Late last week, it was also announced that the Eastman School of Music and the Eastman Community Music School are moving online for the month of January. Musical performances have been postponed or canceled.

