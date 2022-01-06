Constellation Brands to make Fresca-based canned cocktail

Constellation Brands will be working with an iconic soft drink maker to come up with a new alcoholic beverage.

The Victor-based company announced Thursday it has entered into brand authorization agreement with Coca Cola to launch Fresca Mixed, described as a “new, distinctive line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails.”

Constellation’s president and CEO Bill Newlands said that the Fresca brand will deliver on consumer preferences for “refreshment, flavor and convenience,” and he said that works well in an area where Constellation can leverage its expertise.

Constellation said that its market research shows that “adult alternative beverages” including ready-to-drink-cocktails, represents a nearly $8 billion market segment.

According to Constellation, FRESCA is seeing a surge in popularity and is currently the fastest growing soft drink trademark in the Coca-Cola portfolio.

Fresca Mixed is expected to launch this year, and will be produced and marketed by Constellation.