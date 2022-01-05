University of Rochester moves online in January; students urged to delay return

The University of Rochester announced Wednesday that classes will move online for the month of January.

In a message to students, faculty, and staff, University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf and Interim Provost Sarah Peyre wrote that most classes will be conducted online for the month of January. The only classes that will remain in person are clinical classes in the Schools of Medicine and Nursing.

The message also stated that students who are currently on campus can remain there to shelter in place. Services like dining and health care will be available. Students who have not yet arrived for the semester are being directed to delay their return. “Our strong preference is for students to not return to campus at this time,” the message read.

The university will offer more information about research activities, athletics, orientation programs, and remote work on Thursday.

The announcement comes as Monroe County reports a large spike in daily COVID-19 infection rates. On Wednesday, the county reported 4,094 new cases – about double the number from Tuesday.

The Rochester City School District also announced Wednesday that it will temporarily transition to remote learning. Online instruction begins Thursday, with a tentative plan to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, January 11.