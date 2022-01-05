Rochester schools switching to remote learning Thursday

The Rochester City School District will switch to remote learning starting Thursday, with a tentative plan to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said in a statement Wednesday that the change is a "temporary measure, as the limited number of staff and shortage of substitutes directly impacts our ability to educate and transport your children in a safe, efficient, and orderly manner.”

The district will provide an update by noon Monday, Jan. 10, she added.

Athletics will continue as scheduled; coaches will communicate directly with student athletes,

Several supportive measures also will continue, including grab-and-go meals for students served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 15 school sites and online technology support at RCSDLearns .

Myers-Small also said some schools will host vaccine clinics beginning next week.

“More information, including the link to schedule an appointment, will be posted on our website later this week,” she said in the statement.

The superintendent also said the district is working with local pediatricians “to maximize opportunities to get vaccinated.”

