Monroe County reports nearly 4,100 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County is reporting a huge spike in the latest daily COVID-19 numbers.

On Wednesday, the county reported 4,094 new cases of the coronavirus, about double what it was the day before.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza say the spike is not unexpected. They say the figures reflect the holiday season, reporting of rapid test kit results distributed by the county and a directive by school districts to test students prior to returning from their holiday break.

Bello and Mendoza say that one focus is to keep hospitals functioning without limiting other needed medical care. They say that while infection numbers are spiking, hospitalizations have remained high but stable.

Both officials say that the latest surge will cause some rolling closures and restrictions in healthcare, schools and some businesses. But they say that if everyone continues to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors in public places and get tested, the county will get through the latest surge without shutting down businesses, stores, restaurants and workplaces.

As the Omicron variant takes hold as the dominant strain of COVID-19, its transmissibility has led to a sharp rise in cases locally and nationwide.

Bello and Mendoza say the county will follow the updated guidance released this week by the state health department regarding isolation and quarantine protocol.

State health officials say that in terms of the general population, they are aligning New York’s position with the CDC’s updated policy on isolation and quarantine recommendations.

That includes recommending that an individual isolates for 5 days, where day ‘0’ is the day of the onset of symptoms or, if you are asymptomatic, the day of collecting the first positive specimen.

The state says that is you are asymptomatic at the end of 5 days or if symptoms are resolving, the isolation ends and the individual should wear a well-fitting mask while being around others for an additional 5 days.

Other guidance is at the New York State Department of Health website.