One person dies in Rochester high-rise fire

One person died in a fire at a Rochester high-rise building late Monday night. Fire officials say it was called in just after 11:30 p.m. at Winton Gardens Towers, previously called the Cedarwood Towers at 2052 E. Main Street.

Officials say that while tenants reported hearing a smoke detector, the building’s alarm system had not yet activated. While firefighters were responding, they got additional calls about an odor of smoke on the upper floors of the building.

When firefighters got there, they discovered a bedroom fire, but with the type of building and the number of apartments, it was handled as a second alarm fire, with 13 fire units responding.

Officials say firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, and found a woman in her bedroom, but she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released yet.

Other tenants were able to remain in their apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.