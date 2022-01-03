Rochester City School District mourns loss of a 17-year-old

The Rochester City School District is mourning the loss of a student who went to the Leadership Academy for Young Men.

According to that school’s Facebook page, Derrick Watson died due to COVID-19.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by his mother, Shurena Wall, to help with funeral expenses. She said that her son was 17-years-old, and died on New Year’s Eve.

The Leadership Academy statement called Watson “a loveable and thoughtful young man,” and said that a plan of support will be in place on Monday.

The RCSD put out a statement saying, “We are heartbroken over the passing of our scholar Derrick Watson. He was a beloved student at Leadership Academy for Young Men. Our deepest condolences go to his family, classmates, and the staff at LAFYM.”