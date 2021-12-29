Monroe County reports more than 1,500 new daily COVID-19 cases

Monroe County on Wednesday reported another spike in new COVID-19 cases, with another 1,573 cases reported.

There are a couple of caveats to that. County health officials noted that because of the holiday, there was a significant delay in reporting of test results to the county health department. And they said that backlog will take several days to clear.

Also, the data released on Wednesday includes cases that local officials said were backlogged due to a statewide reporting error that occurred on Dec. 24.

The county also reported 506 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region (up 17 from the previous day). 129 of those patients are in the ICU (up six from the previous day).

On the state level, New York hit another record in the number of new infections on Tuesday.

Governor Kathy Hochul, holding a briefing in Plattsburgh on Wednesday, said that there were 67,000 new cases of COVID-19 recorded statewide.

She attributed the high number in part to increased testing for the coronavirus.

On a more positive note, Hochul said that there’s been an 8% increase in hospital bed capacity across the state.

“This is good news, and as we’ve been circling the state and monitoring where hospitals have particular needs, we’ve been deploying individuals, extra staff, extra ambulances, National Guard to help keep our occupancy at a place we can handle, keeping our capacity high,” said Hochul.

Hochul cautioned the hospital bed situation can change rapidly, and in fact, she is expecting to see a surge in COVID cases after the holidays. And that, the governor said, may also result in an increase in hospitalizations.

‘People are with other people, not their usual families, so, because they’re with extended family and friends we do think there’s going to be a spike in cases that’s going to continue, not just in our positive rates, but also in hospitalizations,” the governor said.

Hochul also said the state has ordered 37 million COVID-19 test kits and will work to get them distributed statewide, particularly to school districts.

She emphasized the need to use a test-to-stay program to make sure children can get back into school, five days a week, after the holiday break.