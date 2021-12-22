Blue Cross Arena makes changes to its vaccination policy

The Blue Cross Arena has updated its vaccination policy to include school-aged children.

Effective immediately, arena officials said all children ages 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend events, concerts, Amerks and Knighthawks games.

This policy change is an extension of the arena’s current vaccine mandate for guests 12 and older.

Officials cited the New York State vaccination-or-mask mandate as the reason behind the extension. The state mandate requires businesses to implement a masking policy for everyone, or vaccination.

Upon arrival, guests will be required to present either their vaccination card or the New York State Excelsior Pass on their mobile device along with a government-issued photo ID. Photos of vaccine cards will not be accepted.

The arena will also not be accepting negative COVID-19 test results as an alternative.