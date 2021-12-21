RCSD tells students & staff to take technology home over the holidays, just in case of any potential shift to remote learning

The Rochester City School District is letting students and families know that the students should take their technology home before the winter break starts on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the district notes that with COVID cases on the rise, it’s good for the students to bring tech equipment home with them, just in case they need to close any school buildings or shift to remote learning.

With positive COVID cases on the rise, we are asking all students to bring home their technology during the break. While no decision has been made to shift to remote learning, we want to ensure that everyone is fully prepared. — Rochester City School District (@RCSDNYS) December 21, 2021

Chief of Communications & Intergovernmental and Community Relations Marisol Ramos-Lopez said that the district has asked students and staff to take their technology home with them during the holidays, so that if anything does occur during their time off, everyone will be prepared.

This week, each student will be given a COVID-19 rapid test kit to bring home with them. Students are encouraged to self-test before returning to school on January 3.